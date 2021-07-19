Smoky sun
Buy Now

Forest fire smoke transforms the setting sun Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Pendleton. Smoke particles have the effect of filtering the blue and the violet light, which accentuates the red and yellow. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s Air Quality Index, which measures the amount of pollutants in the air, reported the air quality was moderate and rose to a particulate reading of 60 as of 9 a.m. July 19 before returning to good quality before noon. Last September, a series of forest fires pushed Pendleton’s air quality to hazardous levels.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.