 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Columbia Development Authority rescinds $500K contract with La Grande engineering firm

  • Updated
  • 0
Economic summit
Buy Now

Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, speaks in July 2019 during a legislative panel at the Eastern Oregon Economic Summit at Hermiston High School. He is flanked by Rep. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis.

 Staff photo by Kathy Aney, File

— East Oregonian reporter John Tillman contributed to this article.

BOARDMAN — Columbia Development Authority Executive Director Greg Smith recently sent an unusual letter to the engineering firm of Anderson Perry & Associates of La Grande.

Smith had to halt a half-million-dollar contract because the transaction was improperly awarded.

CDA
Buy Now

Storage igloos line the horizon at the former Umatilla Chemical Depot on Oct. 22, 2020.
RFR_007.jpg
Buy Now

Dignitaries pose for a photo Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, during the dedication ceremony of Raymond F. Rees Training Center near Hermiston. From the left, Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, adjutant general of the Oregon National Guard, state Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, Mary Len Rees, retired Maj. Gen. Raymond “Fred” Rees, state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, state Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, and Gen. Dan Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau.

 
Anderson Perry & Associates

Columbia Development Authority Executive Director Greg Smith recently stopped a half-million-dollar contract with Anderson Perry & Associates, the La Grande-based engineering firm, because the transaction was improperly awarded.
Jim Doherty

Doherty
Greg Smith SBDC mug.jpg

Smith
Kim Puzey.jpg

Puzey
Tale of two Gregs
Buy Now

Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, carries more influence in Salem than many legislators. He has the most seniority of any state representative after voters in District 57 sent him to the Legislature 11 terms in a row. Smith also holds some of the best committee seats in the Legislature, including on the Revenue Committee and as co-vice chair of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred