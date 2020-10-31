UMATILLA COUNTY — To stop the alleged illegal development of a {span}proposed Umatilla County natural gas plant{/span}, a special interest group could be looking to the courts for help.
Columbia River Keepers of Portland filed a 60-day notice of intent to sue Perennial-WindChaser LLC for building a road at the site of a proposed 415 megawatt plant near Hermiston without a stormwater permit from the Department of Environmental Quality.
According to the notice of intent, dated Oct. 20, Perennial is discharging pollutants, including stormwater associated with industrial activity, from the proposed power plant site without the authorization of a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and in violation of the federal Clean Water Act.
Erin Saylor, an attorney for Columbia River Keepers, said under the Clean Water Act, citizens can’t immediately sue for permit violations — they must first send the company a 60-day notice that indicates their intent to file suit.
“That gives the company and DEQ a chance to remedy the violation first,” Saylor said. “If the company or DEQ fail to remedy the violation in that time frame, we will file suit at the end of the 60-day period.”
According to Dan Serres, conservation director for Columbia River Keepers, the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council granted a site certificate for the fracked gas-powered plant in 2015. After five years, Serres said the facility has yet to secure a purchaser for its potential power and remains unbuilt.
The proposed plant is right next to another natural gas power plant, but Serres said WindChaser is different.
“It’s a peaking facility that is able to ramp up and down, which makes it less efficient,” he said.
WindChaser’s power will be used to fill in when the Columbia Gorge windmills aren’t operating. Serres said it will burn more gas than the other Hermiston-based facility it is located next to, since it can power up and down more quickly and it doesn’t capture waste heat, making it less efficient.
“It doesn’t make any sense, it would be one of the largest polluters,” he said.
Methane leaks are another concern expressed by Columbia River Keepers. Serres said when methane escapes, even at a rate of 3%, it has a big impact as a potent greenhouse.
Beyond pollution concerns, Columbia River Keepers claims Perennial began building a road onsite ahead of the Sept. 23 deadline to comply with preconstruction requirements, but they are doing so illegally, because no stormwater permit was acquired through the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
“It’s a pretty absurd situation,” Serres said. “The Department of Energy let them do it. They basically encouraged them to do it.”
Jennifer Kalez, communications director for Oregon Department of Energy, confirmed the road building before the deadline is in compliance with state preconstruction requirements as it is “construction exceeding $250,000 on a proposed location of an energy facility.”
“This means that construction may begin on part of a site. It does not have to be all areas of site construction at the entire facility beginning at the same time,” she said. “This approach is not unique to the Perennial project. This is consistent practice with other site certificates, including development of renewable energy facilities.”
Kalez said the developer would still need to meet any preconstruction conditions applicable to the part of the facility beginning construction, and the Department of Energy’s staff worked to ensure Perennial complied with all applicable preconstruction conditions related to construction of the road and bridge, but Riverkeeper’s notice of intent claims the stormwater permit was not issued.
Kalez said the stormwater permit is a “construction condition,” not a preconstruction requirement of the site certificate, and therefore the facility did not need one before meeting their “begin construction” deadline.
“We work closely with DEQ and have inquired with them about this matter now that the facility is under construction,” she said.
If DEQ tells the Department of Energy the developer is out of compliance with stormwater permit requirements, Kalez said her agency could take compliance action against the developer for not meeting its site certificate construction requirements.
“DEQ could also take simultaneous enforcement action according to their rules,” she said.
Serres said he believes Perennial began road construction instead of asking for an extension to avoid paying an increased cost for carbon pollution the Department of Energy rolled out in 2004 that raised the cost from $1.90 per ton to $2.85 per ton.
“The cost difference for Perennial would be significant,” he said. “They would be putting a million tons of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere from the new plant’s smokestack.”
Besides concerns about the road construction missing a stormwater permit, the River Keepers claimed in a press release that Perennial is missing an air pollution permit from DEQ. Kalez said Oregon rules do not state that the certificate holder must have every permit and approval necessary to build every aspect of the facility — deeming the air pollution permit unnecessary to build a road.
Serres said to his knowledge Perennial has not asserted they’ve abided by the law, and DEQ has acknowledged there was no stormwater permit when road construction occurred.
“Perennial may try to quickly resolve the ongoing absence of a permit by applying for a permit now, but it doesn’t mean that the illegal road-building violation is resolved or that the issues with their EFSC permit are resolved,” he said. “In fact, that’s an admission that they broke the law.”
