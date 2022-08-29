Coyote Springs.png

Coyote Springs Cogeneration Project near Boardman is a proposed $32.5 million fracked gas pipeline compressor station. The environmental group Columbia Riverkeeper announced Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, that it filed a petition challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of Coyote Springs.

 Screenshot/Oregon ArcGIS Online

PORTLAND — The environmental group Columbia Riverkeeper announced Friday, Aug. 26, it filed a petition challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of the Coyote Springs Cogeneration Project near Boardman.

According to state and federal energy department documents, the $32.5 million fracked gas pipeline compressor station would operate on a 22-acre site at the Port of Morrow Industrial Park. The plant would have two combustion turbines that would generate 440 average megawatts of energy when complete. The project would be built in phases.

