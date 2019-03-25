HERMISTON — Columbia RV Center in Hermiston is closing its doors Friday. Co-owner Arlene Wright said the closure was due to circumstances out of the business’s control.
She said they were “very sorry” about customers who will have to get their RV ready for summer elsewhere, and wanted to thank customers for their loyal business over the years.
Columbia RV Center, at 2302 N. First St., has been in business in Hermiston for more than 20 years. They offer new and used RVs, maintenance and parts. For more information call 541-567-1436.
