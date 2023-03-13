Alex Elkin performs stand-up comedy in this undated photo in Carnival Cruise Line’s The Punchliner Comedy Club. He is the headliner for a show on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Old Nicks Restaurant + Lounge, Umatilla.
UMATILLA COUNTY — With more activities returning after pandemic shutdowns, some are giving people an opportunity to laugh as comedy appears to be making a bit of a resurgence in the region. A number of venues throughout the area are hosting stand-up comedians.
“We missed being in a room and laughing,” Julie Hatfield said. “People are hungry for it.”
Hatfield, who launched a part-time comedy career a couple of years prior to the pandemic, is the opener on Friday, March 17, during a show featuring Alex Elkin at Old Nicks Restaurant + Lounge, Umatilla. Prior to the pandemic, the Hood River woman said she was starting to get booked several weekends each month. And it’s not just comedy, Hatfield said people are looking for opportunities to meet up with others and maybe tip back a beer or two.
“I’ve been really shocked at how much people want to be in a room together,” she said. “People couldn’t wait, they wanted to go out with their friends and laugh.”
And that’s music to Elkin’s ears. The Eugene man got his start in comedy 29 years ago — and has been a full-time comedian since 2007. When the bars, casinos and comedy clubs closed, he was suddenly faced with trying to figure out how to provide for his family.
“It was a scary time for comics,” Elkin said about the pandemic shutdowns. “I filled out lots of job applications.”
While he almost took a pizza delivery job, Elkin was able to piece together enough work to pay the bills by doing voice over work, character animation utilizing his skills as a Donald Trump impersonator and hosting “The Sunday Brunch,” a weekly online arts and entertainment show with sponsorship. In addition, he would hold backyard barbecues, bringing in out-of-work comedians to perform while he manned the barbie — asking people to make a donation.
“I didn’t care what they thought about my jokes, I wanted to know what people thought about my brisket,” Elkin said with a laugh. “Between all that, it paid the bills and I didn’t have to deliver pizza.”
Elkin, too, said people are tired of sitting at home. Because of that, he said live entertainment in various forms is making a comeback.
However, he said with comedy, there’s more. People have dealt with a lot in the past couple of years.
“The laughter and the resurgence of comedy isn't just a pendulum swing from being locked down, but an entreatment back to the truth,” Elkin said. “The comedians are the little beacons of light, saying ‘look at how stupid some of this was and let's laugh at it.’ And that’s what the good comedians are doling out.”
Both Hatfield and Elkin are looking forward to the show in Umatilla. They said small town taverns raise the bar as far as comedy and expectations.
“People want to laugh and have a good time,” Hatfield said. “You find out at a bar if you’re funny.”
“I love the challenge,” Elkin added.
