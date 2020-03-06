SALEM — The Oregon Department of Transportation is taking public comments on planned highway projects around the state.
A March 10 meeting in John Day is scheduled for public comments, or participants can submit online feedback about the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.
The program is considered ODOT’s to-do list for capital improvements for state and federal funded highway projects.
This is the first time for the online open house system will accept comments.
Participants have three ways to participate in the Draft 2021-2024 review process for ODOT Region 5 in Eastern Oregon, which includes Umatilla County, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Morrow, Union, Wallowa, Baker, Grant, Harney and Malheur counties.
Participants can view the information online at ubne.ws/odotdraft0320. The public comment period runs through Friday, April 10.
Participants can also attend the public outreach meeting in John Day, March 10, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Oregon Department of Forestry, 415 Patterson Bridge Road.
The final method is by connecting to the March 10 meeting remotely via web. Details on how to do so are expected to be live today at tinyurl.com/STIP-mtg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.