In the 15 years since the the city of Pendleton established the urban renewal district, it’s spent $5 million into improvement projects in downtown Pendleton and the surrounding area. It will be tasked with spending another $5 million before the district expires in four years.
How the city spends the money as the district’s time winds down to its 2023 demise will be the subject of the Pendleton Development Commission on Tuesday.
The commission’s advisory committee prepared a report that went over the city’s options.
The urban renewal had made its largest investment — $1.4 million — in its façade grant program.
But applications are slowing as the list of eligible buildings dwindle, and one of its other marquee programs, the upper story grant program, has been slow to pick up as property owners say renovation in their second story spaces is still too expensive even with an incentive.
The report states that activity could pick up now that the upper story grant has been increased from 25 percent to 40 percent or the growth in the unmanned aerial systems industry increases demand for second story housing in the downtown area.
But how often the urban renewal district’s incentive programs are used is largely out of the development commission’s hands.
“However, even with the PDC’s program grants as incentives, it is up to the property owners to choose to apply for grants that will ultimately improve downtown Pendleton and other parts of the urban renewal area,” the report states. “If they do not choose to apply, despite the incentives, then the projects won’t be implemented.”
The advisory committee suggests developing a marketing plan by February and begin implementing in April.
The plan could include sending mailers or holding meetings for prospective developers. The city could also solicit city-owned properties and open negotiations for further incentives.
If the city isn’t seeing enough development activity in the urban renewal district by the end of 2020, the advisory committee recommends investing the district’s remaining funds into public projects.
If it goes that route, the city would collect public input before designing and constructing its own projects.
The council meeting will be held Tuesday at the council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
