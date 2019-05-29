The group recommending changes to Umatilla County’s government felt pushback Wednesday evening against its proposals. The opponents sang a song of, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
The eight-member charter review committee presented its findings and three potential ballot measures to the board of commissioners during a work session at the county courthouse, Pendleton. The simplest measure would change the charter’s description of the law enforcement department to the sheriff’s office and rather than spelling out most of the duties of the sheriff refer instead to Oregon law.
Elections also change. Per the proposal, if no more than two candidates file, there would be no May primary election and the candidates would advance to the November general. If more than two run, the two who win the most votes in the primary face off in the general.
The biggest proposal changes the county from three full-time commissioners to five part-timers who would be responsible for hiring the county counsel and a county manager. That also drew the most resistance.
Commissioner Bill Elfering said the lack of a full-time commissioner is a concern.
“Some have tried this the other way, and it hasn’t worked very well,” he said.
Commissioner John Shafer hitched on, pointing out that Clatsop County is considering nixing its manager and volunteer board for full-time commissioners.
Charter review members strove to defend the position, arguing the size of the county and the size of the county’s budget demands a professional at the helm. Michele Grable, the charter committee chair, and other members argued commissioners should focus their time on policy, county advocacy and strategy and not the “nitty-gritty” of management. Grable recalled one night when Commissioner George Murdock oversaw the problem of a leak in the district attorney’s office on the third floor of the courthouse. She said commissioners have better things to do with their time.
Some old habits are hard to break, Murdock said in his defense, but there was a greater issue.
“I have an uncomfortable feeling we are rushing to judgement,” he said. “I’m still at a point I want to ask questions.”
One of those, he continued, was about how a manager would affect the public’s access to commissioners. Yet he also said having he and his fellow commissioners alone decide the structure of county government “causes me great discomfort.” The broader public instead, he said, should decide.
Some of that public spoke up at the end of the meeting. Nearly all said they did not like the idea of part-time commissioners and a full-time manager. One man said he wanted to be able to take as much time with a commissioner as his problems demand, while others worried a full-time manager would impose his will on the county.
Most, including Rex Morehouse of Pendleton and Rob Lovett of Hermiston, said they have no problem with access to commissioners now and the county board is working just fine as is.
Only one person spoke in favor of the committee’s recommendations: Hermiston Mayor David Droztmann.
“I work in that environment,” he said, “and it works really well.”
The charter committee and the county board decided to continue the discussion Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.