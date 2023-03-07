PENDLETON — Wes Duchek of Pendleton bought a duplex on Southwest First Street about 20 years ago. He always planned on upgrading it, but it was built as a barn in the 1920s, so it lacked a full foundation.
"It was just channeled out dirt, with some concrete and rocks for a spotty foundation," Duchek said. "It's no use doing finish work without a foundation."
Duchek received a letter last year from Community Action Program of East Central Oregon about loans to improve homes in the historic district, but he did not think much about it. His neighbors' 4-foot tall retaining wall was progressively leaning, threatening to fall into his duplex's driveway. He had applied for a Love Your Home loan to build a new, 5-foot high wall.
The loan program is through the Pendleton Development Commission and provides a forgivable loan for home improvements. Over five years, 60% of the loan is forgiven for owner occupied homes and 40% is forgiven for rental homes. The remaining balance of the loan is repaid to the PDC, but only when the home is sold or changes hands.
PDC Associate Director Charles Denight explained the commission partners with Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corporation and CAPECO because they have similar programs. While their programs are income based, the PDC's is open to any single family residence owner, whether resident or landlord, without consideration of income.
"It works like this," he said. "Someone applies through CAPECO, one of our partners, and CAPECO determines their eligibility. CAPECO forwards the eligible applications to GEODC, (which) works with the homeowner to manage the home repair or restoration project. GEODC also creates all the paperwork, including a lien on the property for the Pendleton Development Commission. The project may take a few months to complete. A year later, GEODC inspects the project to be sure that the new repairs or installation is being kept in good condition."
GEODC continues the inspections each year for five years. As long as the project passes inspection, one-fifth of the loan is forgiven.
The failing retaining wall led Duchek to reread that letter.
"I started the process with Rita (Campbell, GEODC loan clerk) and CAPECO in April," Duchek said. "It took a couple of months to track down a contractor. I talked to six or seven. It was hard to find one who even wanted to respond. I finally found one I knew personally from other jobs. We got together in June to sign the contract. He gave himself six months, enough time to get other jobs done as well."
The arduous work began in August and was finished by early November. Workers dug 3 feet down by hand all around the structure, then built footings and stem wall, Duchek said.
"It started hot," he said. "I brought the crew root beer floats as a gratuity and to say 'thank you'. A couple of weeks later, it was so cold I brought them canisters of coffee from Buckin' Bean."
The completed construction was an impressive upgrade, Duchek said.
"It increased the property value by at least $80,000," he said. "The building was not loanable without a foundation. I don't mind paying higher taxes, with such a more valuable and mortgageable duplex. Now I can finally make all the improvements I've planned for decades."
Denight said Love Yopur Home would cover three projects in 2023 at a maximum of $10,000 each. He said the Pendleton Development Commission Advisory Committee is reviewing the program and considering changes to it, including if a homeowner should pay something up front, should payment of the unforgiven balance begin sooner and should there be a scoring system to select homes. Denight said the advisory committee could decide on these and other points when it meets April 6.
"In the meantime," he said, "the PDC is not making grants for commercial buildings nor forgivable loans for housing until we have finished working with our bank on new financing for the urban renewal program. We hope to have the program active in the next couple of months."
All of PDC's funding is available only in the urban renewal district. The PDC cannot fund projects outside of the district, which roughly runs along the south side of the river downtown. Duchek said Love Your Home program benefited the district.
"It's a great program," he said. "It improved the neighborhood. Now there's a strong and sturdy wall, where before it was weak and in danger of toppling over."
