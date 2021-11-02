WASHINGTON — Chuck Sams is entering the final stages of the confirmation process with strong momentum.
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources unanimously voted to approve Sams’ nomination to the National Park Service on a voice vote. Given that senators from both parties voiced support for Sams and no one on the committee voted against sending his nomination to the full Senate, the committee vote bodes well for Sams, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
As Sams’ home state senator, Ron Wyden, Democrat, continued to encourage his colleagues to support the former tribal administrator and nonprofit executive.
“This is an American who we're going to be proud of in terms of (his) service (to) parks,” he said.
But Sams’ confirmation also received positive statements from Sen. John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican and the ranking member of the committee, and Sen. Steve Daines, Republican from Montana.
“I too share support for Mr. Sams for the national parks leader,” Daines said. “We passed the Great American Outdoors Act. We have a wonderful opportunity now to move forward with implementation of addressing that maintenance backlog.”
After the committee vote, Wyden sent out a statement reiterating his support for Sams while urging the Senate to “move quickly and decisively” to confirm him.
Democrats have the barest of majorities in the Senate — a 50-member caucus plus Vice President Kamala Harris. Presidential appointees aren’t subject to the filibuster during confirmation votes, but Democrats would need all their members to stick together if Republicans widely opposed Sams.
But that doesn’t appear to be the case. Sams earned affirmative votes from the seven Republicans present at the meeting. The vote followed a hearing in October, where Sams addressed senator questions about his lack of experience in national parks, his views on the service’s staffing shortage and what he would do to address infrastructure issues at certain parks and sites.
Back home in Mission, the CTUIR put out a statement after the committee vote, noting the historic nature of Sams becoming the first American Indian to lead the National Park Service and suggesting the pending confirmation was the culmination of a lifetime of work.
“Tribal elders have been preparing Chuck for this type of work his entire life,” CTUIR Board of Trustees Chair Kat Brigham said in a statement. “From a young age, he learned he has a responsibility to take care of the land for our children’s children.”
According to the High Country News, tribal leaders from across Indian Country aren’t just looking at Sams as a symbolic victory but also as an opportunity to improve relations between the park service and tribal governments. Several national parks were created by encroaching on indigenous land and removing its inhabitants, and tribal leaders hope Sams will work with them to establish co-management agreements that give tribes greater say in the park service’s decision making process.
