Communities honor veterans By KATHY ANEY and BEN LONERGAN East Oregonian Kathy Aney Author email 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Some Cub Scouts salute during a ceremony on Monday morning to honor veterans hosted by VFW Let’er Buck Post #922 at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Buy Now Bob Daniel carries the American flag as a part of the honor guard during a Veterans Day breakfast at the Hermiston Community Center on Monday morning. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Buy Now John Cook salutes during a ceremony on Monday morning to honor veterans at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Buy Now Tyler Eoute, Army veteran and member of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Reserve, speaks during a ceremony on Monday morning to honor veterans at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Buy Now Craig Swanby, of Spokane, Wash., performs during a Veterans Day breakfast at the Hermiston Community Center on Monday morning. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Buy Now An American flag hangs from a Umatilla County Fire District ladder truck at a Veterans Day breakfast hosted by the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce at the Hermiston Community Center on Monday morning. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Kathy Aney Author email Follow Kathy Aney Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Get breaking news! Download the App
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.