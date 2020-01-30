PENDLETON — A Umatilla County Corrections employee was arrested in Pendleton earlier this month for allegedly firing a weapon within city limits and endangering another person.
Pendleton police arrested Codella Marie Beers, 47, at 1113 S.W. Goodwin Lane on Jan. 18. Beers is charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.
Records show Beers started in law enforcement as a deputy with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office in 2001 before transferring to community corrections in 2006. She served there as a community service coordinator, though it is unclear what her current employment status is with the county.
County officials deferred all comments and questions about Beers to County Counsel Doug Olsen, who didn’t return multiple phone calls on Thursday.
Beers is no longer listed on the community corrections’ online contact list, however, an organizational chart linked to the website still lists Beers among the county’s community service coordinators.
Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said officers arrived on the scene at about 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 after there were multiple reports of shots fired along with screaming and yelling on Southwest Goodwin Lane.
Police identified Beers upon arrival because of her employment with the county, Roberts said, and noted she was in a “modified state of mind.” He said it’s unknown if it was induced by drugs or alcohol.
Roberts said police seized two firearms from Beers during the arrest, one rifle and one handgun. He said it wasn’t known whether they were registered to Beers.
Beers was originally booked in the Umatilla County Jail the night of Jan. 18 and Judge Jon Lieuallen set her bail at $20,000 last week.
Court documents show Beers was issued an emergency conditional release last Friday due to medical reasons.
Beers was scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, but Liueallen granted a continuance due to her medical release that pushed her next appearance to Feb. 14.
