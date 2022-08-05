PENDLETON — Umatilla County's mental health and addiction treatment provider Community Counseling Solutions has closed its day-treatment program for at-risk children under 12. CCS Executive Director Kimberly Lindsay said it was a difficult decision but circumstances forced the move.
"It was not taken lightly," she said. Our employees genuinely care about the people we serve. While technically it was a "decision" to end the program, we really had very few options."
Operating a day-treatment program requires a license from the state, she explained. The license requires various services to be delivered, including therapy by a master's level clinician.
"A key individual resigned this position within day treatment in early May," Lindsay said. "We informed the schools, InterMountain Education Service District and the Umatilla County commissioners about the potential impact of the program workforce shortage."
CCS strove to fill the position, including offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus.
"We did not have one applicant," Lindsay reported. "We cannot operate the program if we are out of compliance with the state regulations. Given this, we did notify the state at the end of June of the need to discontinue the program."
CCS also notified day treatment employees and families the closure would affect, she said, and is in constant communication with its other community partners, including Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center and Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc.
"We are continuing to operate the summer program for the enrolled children, albeit modified, through mid-August," Lindsay said. "This program is fully funded by CCS."
The organization's staff is meeting with InterMountain Education Service District and contacted schools to schedule meetings with with enrolled students. Lindsay said CCS plans to meet with each family and individual and affected schools to develop a plan of care to provide as smooth of a transition as is possible.
All but one of 11 children enrolled in the program are in Pendleton School District, she said.
"We will redirect the funding that was used for day treatment to provide skills training in Umatilla County schools," Lindsay said. "Five positions have been created, one supervisory. We will work closely with the schools to ensure that their mental health personnel are doing what they can to support the highest needs kids."
CCS considered the option of pulling a clinician from the children's outpatient program to work in day treatment.
"Due to the number of unfilled positions, all existing clinicians have higher caseloads," Lindsay said. "Any of those existing clinicians could have applied for the day treatment positions. When you compel a person to change positions, it generally causes discontent, and the person may leave the agency. That would have exacerbated the issue, and the individuals who are currently on their caseload would have to transition to a clinician who already had a full caseload. No one wants to choose which clients are most important. Every enrolled child is at risk."
CCS inherited the program from Lifeways, which received funding from GOBHI until 2019, Lindsay said. Losing those resources meant that children over 12 no longer could be served in day treatment. The number dropped from more than 20 to today's 11 children participating in the program. CCS relied on funding from the Oregon Health Authority.
CCS agreed to take over behavioral health services in Umatilla County during a workforce shortage occurring nationally, she noted.
"The health care sector has been particularly hard hit," Lindsay said. "The clinician shortage is not just occurring in Umatilla County, but across the state and nation."
Lindsay expressed great appreciation for the grace and patience Umatilla County community members have shown during the mental health staff shortage.
"We do try hard on a daily basis to provide a great service," she said. "We'll continue to put our best foot forward. We are looking at all options to fill vacant positions, and are committed to providing quality services."
Julie Smith, director of special programs in the Pendleton School District, recognized closing day treatment was beyond CCS' control.
"You can't provide therapy without therapists," she said. "It's one less service available to our families experiencing trauma such that they need to partner with CCS, even if not in a therapeutic session. It's hard for families with unresolved mental health issues."
Smith noted the shortage of trained professionals and other mental health resources, as well.
"Specialized, highly trained therapists with the requisite clinical experience aren't just sitting around," she said. "We provided services during the school day for a number of years, but COVID put the kibosh on that. Some of the highest need students can' even get to school."
Smiths aid she hopes that pooling resources in the county allows at-risk children to get the help they need in school, as outpatients at CCS, Yellowhawk or with other providers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.