Community Counseling Solutions, Umatilla County’s mental health and addiction treatment provider, is open at its Pendleton location July 14, 2022. CCS reported in early June it had to close the mental health day-treatment program for at-risk children under 12 due to a lack of staff with proper certification.

 Mackenzie Whaley/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Umatilla County's mental health and addiction treatment provider Community Counseling Solutions has closed its day-treatment program for at-risk children under 12. CCS Executive Director Kimberly Lindsay said it was a difficult decision but circumstances forced the move.

"It was not taken lightly," she said. Our employees genuinely care about the people we serve. While technically it was a "decision" to end the program, we really had very few options."

