PENDLETON – Warmline, Community Counseling Solutions peer-support hotline, will be shifting operations to 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and begin offering Spanish language services effective Wednesday, March 15.
“We are a peer-support crisis line, people can call and for between 20 to 30 minutes, or longer in a crisis, and they can talk to us till they’re in a place where they’re feeling settled enough to let us go,” said Jennie Beth, Warmline peer support specialist and shift leader. “They can call back as often as they need to afterward.”
Warmline’s goal isn’t to solve someone's problems, Beth said, but rather to walk alongside someone as they work toward a solution to whatever crisis they may be facing.
“We’re one of the CCS programs, but we are completely peer-run, and our mission is very different than mental health in that we look at you as a whole person and not just at the problems,” Beth said.
The calls are confidential and often formatted off a survey of questions Warmline designed to help facilitate conversations and prevent them from bogging down.
Those picking up the phone at Warmline are not mental health professionals, Beth emphasized, but are people with lived mental health-related experiences they can leverage alongside interpersonal peer support training to help callers through moments of crisis.
“We’ve been working toward this for over a year now, and we’re busy getting everything set up,” Warmline Director Sharon Bliss said. “It’s been a long evolution, but we are the only program in CCS that is statewide and built to be as accessible as possible. Our goal is to provide quality peer support to anyone who calls with funding from the Oregon Health Authority.”
Bliss said Oregon views Warmline as a prevention and early intervention service, which she claimed saves Oregon upwards of five times what the state spends to fund Warmline.
“We save the state money by helping people through predictable and preventable crisis, emergency room and hospitalization services,” Bliss said. “I hate to say that peer support is cost-effective because then people only look at the cost, but peer support is so effective in so many ways. People do so much better when they have access to a meaningful connection, we try to provide that, and now we’re excited to do it overnight and in Spanish.”
By its very nature, Warmline is meant to be accessible to the broadest swathe of people possible, not limiting its services in any meaningful way, Bliss said.
“Most of the time, they’ll be greeted by our answering service, which will help connect them to someone they can speak to,” Bliss said. “Whatever someone is going through, you don't have to be in any particular state to make use of our service, just the desire to have a connecting conversation where you are heard.”
