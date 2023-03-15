CCS Pendleton.jpg
PENDLETON – Warmline, Community Counseling Solutions peer-support hotline, will be shifting operations to 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and begin offering Spanish language services effective Wednesday, March 15.

“We are a peer-support crisis line, people can call and for between 20 to 30 minutes, or longer in a crisis, and they can talk to us till they’re in a place where they’re feeling settled enough to let us go,” said Jennie Beth, Warmline peer support specialist and shift leader. “They can call back as often as they need to afterward.”

