As the Port of Morrow continues to grow, so do the opportunities for local students to learn skills that might help them one day land a job at the location.
The port is one of four locations around the state selected to host an Oregon WORKS community internship workshop. During a daylong free event, employers from around Morrow and Umatilla counties will receive training on how to attract and retain summer interns, and how to develop a community-wide program for those internships. Employers will work to develop a county-wide plan for internships, and have the program in place by summer of 2020.
“We have a couple of businesses with established internships, like Three Mile Canyon Farms and Beef Northwest, but many companies don’t have them right now,” said Kalie Davis, the port’s workforce training program manager.
Davis said several businesses are signed up for the workshop, including Boardman Foods, Tillamook and Portland General Electric.
Davis said similar internship programs have been successful across the state, and she hopes Morrow County can model theirs in a similar way.
“I get questions about what job opportunities are available in the summer,” she said. “It will be great for us, county-wide, to develop a program with everything in the same place.”
She said each company will determine how many interns they will hire, and whether they will be paid or unpaid positions — but she said she expects the majority will end up being paid.
The other locations that were selected to host Oregon WORKS workshops are Ontario, Independence, and Coos Bay.
The port and local businesses have also started a partnership with the InterMountain Educational Service District, Morrow County School District, and Ione Community School, to offer internships for high school students during the school year. Davis said the program is being funded by the Columbia River Enterprise Zone board, and includes about 30 different participating businesses.
Davis said students will be doing interviews for internships on April 14 in north Morrow County, and on April 15 in south Morrow County. They will start their internships on Labor Day.
The Oregon WORKS community internship will take place at the Port of Morrow Riverfront Center, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Contact Davis for more information at 541-481-7678.
