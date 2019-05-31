HERMISTON — The shock of last week’s announcement that Union Pacific Railroad would be laying off nearly 200 employees in Hermiston may still be wearing off, but area organizations are looking at what they can do to help those facing unemployment.
Saturday, May 25, was the final day of work for most employees at the Hinkle Rail Yard.
Oregon laws require large employers conducting a “mass layoff” of 50-plus employees or at least 33 percent of their workforce to post notice of the event, triggering assistance for the newly unemployed workers. CAPECO of Pendleton is Umatilla County’s “rapid response” agency in such situations.
The nonprofit is holding an event on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, to provide furloughed UP employees with information about what resources will be available to them.
On Tuesday, city manager Byron Smith also told the Hermiston City Council that the city, Greater Hermiston Area Chamber of Commerce, Oregon Employment Department and CAPECO are planning to partner on a job fair on June 10. The details are still being planned, he said, but the idea is to have potential employers from the area on hand to discuss job and training opportunities with anyone looking for a employment.
“We anticipate opening it up to everyone, but it will specifically target (former UP employees),” he said.
Councilors expressed concern for the impact the situation was having on families.
Some of the area’s larger employers who struggle to stay fully staffed have already been taking advantage of the surge in interest by advertising openings at places such as Two Rivers Correctional Institution. The Port of Morrow created a flier showing 62 different job openings at port businesses.
Not all jobs are created equal when it comes to pay and benefits, however.
Guy Haight of Pendleton saw his last day on the job Saturday. He and his wife Susan Haight said they were worried about what kind of work might be available locally for a 56-year-old machinist.
“We have a mortgage and kids at home,” Susan said.
Guy said he didn’t even find out he had lost his job directly from UP — he saw information about the layoffs online on his day off. Scores of layoffs over the past six months were rough, he said, but with 19 years seniority he hadn’t expected to be one of them.
“We didn’t think it would go this far,” he said. “We didn’t think they would actually shut down the shop.”
He said he enjoyed working at Hinkle and would miss his coworkers there.
“There are a lot of good people out there,” Susan added. “They don’t deserve this.”
A flyer being passed around Pendleton recently raised eyebrows, as it advertised a Union Pacific event June 7 to “hear how you can build a future with Union Pacific Railroad.”
Tim McMahan, UP spokesman, said the event was for tribal members in partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and is “an outreach effort that discusses career paths and best practices for those seeking career opportunities.”
