Gary Ward, local VFW commander, far left, and Fred Bradbury, VFW Fourth of July parade chairman, far right, accept a donation from Pendleton Walmart representatives in August 2019, including Eva Richerson and Crystal Schlaht, associates, and store manager Shawna Nulf. Bradbury died Friday, July 8, 2022, at the age of 80.
Pendleton City Councilor Dale Primmer, center, cuts the ribbon for a new hangar at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton on May 19, 2021, with Pendleton Chamber Ambassadors Tom Kligel, left, and Fred Bradbury. Bradbury, longtime community volunteer, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at the age of 80.
RARE assistant Molly Turner hangs a picture on the wall of the new Pendleton Downtown Association office, in September 2016 as PDA President Fred Bradbury and board member Jill Thorne help. Bradbury, who was active in several civics organizations, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at the age of 80.
Gary Ward, local VFW commander, far left, and Fred Bradbury, VFW Fourth of July parade chairman, far right, accept a donation from Pendleton Walmart representatives in August 2019, including Eva Richerson and Crystal Schlaht, associates, and store manager Shawna Nulf. Bradbury died Friday, July 8, 2022, at the age of 80.
Pendleton City Councilor Dale Primmer, center, cuts the ribbon for a new hangar at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton on May 19, 2021, with Pendleton Chamber Ambassadors Tom Kligel, left, and Fred Bradbury. Bradbury, longtime community volunteer, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at the age of 80.
RARE assistant Molly Turner hangs a picture on the wall of the new Pendleton Downtown Association office, in September 2016 as PDA President Fred Bradbury and board member Jill Thorne help. Bradbury, who was active in several civics organizations, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at the age of 80.
PENDLETON — Pendleton resident, business owner and longtime community volunteer Fred Bradbury has died. He was 80.
He died Friday, July 8, shortly after 1 p.m., at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington, according to his son, Jeff.
"Dad had no health issues, except for his heart," Jeff Bradbury said. "At his checkup, they said everything was like in a young man, but the little arteries in his heart. It was unexpected."
Bradbury is survived by his son Jeff, wife Donna, grandsons Preston, of Black Diamond, Washington, and Jerry and half brother Jay in California.
The family is making funeral arrangements through Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, Pendleton, but the time and place of a memorial service are yet to be decided.
Bradbury's business interests included Elite Guns & Tactical, 1400 S.W. Court Ave., and Bradbury Rental, with 50 apartments and houses.
Bradbury recently completed follow-up work on the Veterans of Foreign Wars' annual Fourth of July parade. Among his other civic association activities were memberships in the Eagles Lodge, Pendleton Downtown Association and Main Street Cowboys.
"It's sad whenever you lose a friend," said Johnny Blagg, Cowboy's president. "He was our Tenderfoot, Pendleton's second oldest community service award."
"Fred was very important to VFW activities," said Post 922 Commander Clifford Smith of Athena. "He was instrumental in reinstating our Fourth of July parade, and was post quartermaster for several years."
Smith also noted Bradbury was chairman of the Round-Up Cowboy Breakfast.
"The sad news was a shock," he added. "I had just worked with him on the parade."
"Fred's loss leaves a large hole in Pendleton's volunteer community," said Pendleton Mayor John Turner, Bradbury's fellow U.S. Marine Corps veteran. "He was a vital volunteer in so many different areas. In the Downtown Association, he worked steadily and quietly."
Turner noted Bradbury also had served as the treasurer of a local political action committee a few years ago.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.