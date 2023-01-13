HEPPNER — A strong community rallies behind those experiencing hardship, with the city of Heppner being an example of the strongest.
On Dec. 30, a head-on collision caused three fatalities — Ronald and Tamara Stutzman, both 71, and Kellie Renae Nelson, who was 27. All were residents of the close-knit community.
A volunteer firefighter at the Heppner Fire Department, Nelson grew up in the community, graduating from Heppner High School in 2013 and working at Morrow County Grain Growers.
"She was a self-starter," Heppner Fire Chief Steven Rhea said. "If there was something she wanted to do, she did it. She went online and got her bachelor's and master's degrees."
Rhea said he knew Nelson since she grew up in Heppner, noting a time in 2017 when the two worked together fighting wildland fires.
"The camp we were at had about 750 firefighters at one point and I don't believe there was anybody in the camp that didn't know who she was," he said. "Kellie just had a gregarious personality."
Rhea said the Heppner Fire Department was on the scene on the night of the collision.
"We had to show up, we were the ones to get her (Nelson) out of the vehicle," he said. "It was really hard on us, and we're still working through it."
Alita Nelson said her daughter earned her bachelor's degree in 2019 with a major in geoscience and a minor in psychology, then continued, earning her master's degree in psychology, both online from Southern New Hampshire University.
"She did it all online while working a full-time job and being a single mother," Alita Nelson said. "My daughter was a very strong and independent person with a heart to help the people around her."
Alita Nelson said on top of volunteering with the fire department, her daughter contributed as a local 4-H leader and volunteered with the Kiwanis Club. Taught by her mother to be a part of whatever community she was in, Kellie Nelson volunteered with groups throughout the community.
Alita Nelson said she also was friends with Ronald and Tamara Stutzman, being one of the first families to meet the two when they moved to Heppner.
"I loved them like family, we lost three people who were really close to us," she said. "Their kids were in my 4-H group, which my daughter took over after me."
In the aftermath of the December collision, both Rhea and Alita Nelson said the community has rallied behind those who were close to the three Heppner residents. There was an open door at the fire department on the Saturday following the crash. There, community members and firefighters from other cities came to pay respects and share stories.
In light of the losses experienced in Heppner, Alita Nelson said there has been a tremendous outpouring of support for the two families as they move through this time.
"Words cannot describe this community that has rallied behind both of our families," she said. "Every time something happens in this community, everybody just comes together."
Alita Nelson said local residents have helped by contributing meals to both families, alleviating whatever stress that they can. The community, she said, is always there when someone within it is in need.
"It's just hard to be the ones receiving the help sometimes," she said.
