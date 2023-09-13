PENDLETON — The homeless population in Pendleton has another resource for wound care and hepatitis-C testing.

The Community Outreach Prevention Engagement Services is operating its new mobile clinic Monday, Sept. 11, until Thursday, Sept. 14, on Southwest Fourth Street next to Pendleton City Hall. The clinic will be available between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide free wound care and rapid hepatitis-C testing, with those testing positive being connected to treatment services.

