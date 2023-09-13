The Community Outreach Prevention Engagement Services offers information and resources to those who are searching for help Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 in front of Pendleton City Hall. COPES is parking its mobile clinic at city hall 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Sept. 14 and is giving away free hot dogs noon to 1 p.m.
Mariah Wright, peer supervisor, discusses the importance of providing information and resources for those who need help in rural areas Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Community Outreach Prevention Engagement Services mobile clinic in front of Pendleton City Hall.
Lawrence Montez, alcohol and drug counselor and certified recovery mentor, grills hot dogs to give away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Community Outreach Prevention Engagement Services mobile clinic in front of Pendleton City Hall. “I want to let people know we’re here to help,” Montez said.
Erin Endicott, health educator, provides information and resources at her table Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Community Outreach Prevention Engagement Services mobile clinic in front of Pendleton City Hall. Endicott holds a box of Narcan nasal spray, which the mobile clinic gives away to helps prevent a person from overdosing on opioids.
Jeanine Hernandez, manager of the Community Outreach Prevention Engagement Services mobile clinic and clinic certified medical assistant, talks about having high hopes of reaching out to the Umatilla County community Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the COPES mobile clinic in front of Pendleton City Hall.
The Oregon Washington Health Network COPES — Community Outreach Prevention Engagement Services — offers services Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 in front of Pendleton City Hall. Some members of the COPES medical team standing inside the mobile clinic, from left, are Whitney Sanders, certified recovery mentor, Jeanine Hernandez, manager of the COPES mobile clinic and clinic certified medical assistant, Rebecca Jackson, medical receptionist, and Kaycee Friend, drug and alcohol counselor.
The Community Outreach Prevention Engagement Services offers information and resources to those who are searching for help Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 in front of Pendleton City Hall. COPES is parking its mobile clinic at city hall 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Sept. 14 and is giving away free hot dogs noon to 1 p.m.
Mariah Wright, peer supervisor, discusses the importance of providing information and resources for those who need help in rural areas Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Community Outreach Prevention Engagement Services mobile clinic in front of Pendleton City Hall.
Lawrence Montez, alcohol and drug counselor and certified recovery mentor, grills hot dogs to give away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Community Outreach Prevention Engagement Services mobile clinic in front of Pendleton City Hall. “I want to let people know we’re here to help,” Montez said.
Erin Endicott, health educator, provides information and resources at her table Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Community Outreach Prevention Engagement Services mobile clinic in front of Pendleton City Hall. Endicott holds a box of Narcan nasal spray, which the mobile clinic gives away to helps prevent a person from overdosing on opioids.
Jeanine Hernandez, manager of the Community Outreach Prevention Engagement Services mobile clinic and clinic certified medical assistant, talks about having high hopes of reaching out to the Umatilla County community Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the COPES mobile clinic in front of Pendleton City Hall.
The Oregon Washington Health Network COPES — Community Outreach Prevention Engagement Services — offers services Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 in front of Pendleton City Hall. Some members of the COPES medical team standing inside the mobile clinic, from left, are Whitney Sanders, certified recovery mentor, Jeanine Hernandez, manager of the COPES mobile clinic and clinic certified medical assistant, Rebecca Jackson, medical receptionist, and Kaycee Friend, drug and alcohol counselor.
PENDLETON — The homeless population in Pendleton has another resource for wound care and hepatitis-C testing.
The Community Outreach Prevention Engagement Services is operating its new mobile clinic Monday, Sept. 11, until Thursday, Sept. 14, on Southwest Fourth Street next to Pendleton City Hall. The clinic will be available between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide free wound care and rapid hepatitis-C testing, with those testing positive being connected to treatment services.
Free Narcan, a naloxone nasal spray to help treat opioid overdose, also is available, along with free hot dogs between noon and 1 p.m. each day.
Mariah Wright, peer supervisor at COPES, said the program is new, and it was received through a grant from Oregon Health & Science University. This is the mobile clinic's second appearance at an outreach event.
"It's mainly for when we go to do outreaches," she said. "Because wound care is kind of hard to get, especially with where the hospital stuff is located, for the population we serve."
Wright said COPES resources are available for anyone who needs them, but the nonprofit's target audience is the homeless population.
A common example of wound care, which Wright said is treatment of any open wound, is treating an abscess, or an infection that can come from dirty needles. Wright also said hepatitis-C is common among addicts for sharing needles.
Jeanine Hernandez, medical assistant and mobile trailer manager for COPES, said patients who test positive for hepatitis-C are able to receive same day virtual appointments with OHSU and get connected with medication. Blood can be drawn at the mobile clinic, and sent to Interpath Laboratory in Pendleton.
There also is someone on standby at the mobile clinic, who can transport patients to CHI St. Anthony Hospital if a wound can't be treated on site.
Hernandez said some patients don't feel comfortable going to the clinic, listing a bad past experience as one example why.
"I definitely think it's important," Hernandez said about the mobile clinic, "so we can make sure we reach everybody in the community, not just the ones willing to walk into the doctor's office."
While walking in the area, Clifford Steeley noticed the mobile clinic set up and came by with his fiance. He is experiencing homelessness and has used COPES services a few times, for getting treatment for a cellulitis infection and also taking refuge from heat on a 100-degree day.
"They do good for the community," Steeley said about COPES.
Wright said the organization is working to set up a regular time and location for the mobile clinic to give the community easier access.
"The population we're trying to reach and serve, a lot of them don't have access to phones and stuff like that," she said, explaining the consistent time and location alleviates challenges for people unable to find the mobile clinic through the internet.
For the future, Hernandez said the organization is working to grow the services provided at the mobile clinic and strengthen work with community partners such as Interpath. She said rapid HIV testing, sexually transmitted infection testing and flu season vaccines are possibilities.
"I'm very optimistic," Hernandez said. "And I just want to do as much as possible to help serve our community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.