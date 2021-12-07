HERMISTON — Hermiston community members had another opportunity last week to learn about the city’s 2040 survey and give input on the city’s future.
The Community Vision Open House was Thursday, Dec. 2, in Grace Baptist Church, downtown, while the town’s tree-lighting ceremony took place.
“This is a community vision, not just a city staff vision, so we are trying to encourage as much participation as possible,” Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith said.
The open house attracted the attention of people who had not heard of the project previously, according to Hermiston officials, and city representatives, including city councilors, were present to explain the Hermiston 2040 survey results.
According to the survey, people want more stores, additional restaurants, an indoor pool and aquatic center. City officials and members of the public initially discussed the results at The Hermiston Vision Labs, Nov. 16-17. The open house Dec. 2 was the latest public event regarding the survey.
City Councilor Roy Barron was on hand at the open house and he talked about the survey effort and said there had been a lot of excitement from the public. The item that attracted the most interest at the open house, he said, was a possible indoor sporting facility and aquatic center.
This is something that has long been a goal for the public and the $28 million cost is a concern, so a lot of planning is necessary to fund it in a responsible way, he said.
“I think it’s on the horizon, for sure,” he said.
In from Portland, Sarah Singer Wilson of SSW Consulting was in the building to meet locals and discuss the project, which she described as “asking people what Hermiston wants to be when it grows up.”
In the church, the list of goals were broken down into categories: “Safe and Healthy Hermiston,” “Sustainable Hermiston,” “Growing and Prosperous Hermiston” and “Connected and Engaged Hermiston.” Those categories were posted throughout a room, with lists of action items.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.