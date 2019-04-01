BOARDMAN — Two out-of-state construction companies each face a fine of $18,303 for not cleaning up a fuel spill last summer in Boardman.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality reported an employee of Valentine Welding Services Inc. was driving a truck with fuel barrels on July 17, 2018, for a construction project in Boardman when two unsecured containers fell from the truck. One container spilled about 50 gallons of diesel and the other 35 gallons of gasoline on the 100 block of Southwest Front Street, Boardman.
Eastern Constructors Inc. owned the fuel, according to the DEQ’s written statement, and both companies were working on the construction project. However, neither company took responsibility for cleaning up the spill, forcing the state regulator to hire contractors and cover the costs of cleanup. The city of Boardman assisted the state agent with oversight of the cleanup.
The DEQ reported the diesel and gas flowed from the spill into a storm drain that discharges to a pond in the Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge.
“The fuel did not reach the pond,” the state reported. “DEQ’s spill responders cleaned fuel from the catch basin and several storm pipes, excavated and removed contaminated soil beneath the road and took soil samples to monitor for additional contamination.”
Oregon law requires the immediate reporting and cleanup of petroleum spills to minimize threats to waterways, wildlife and human health.
The DEO also reported it could decrease the fines if the two companies pay for the cleanup and oversight costs.
Valentine Welding Services and Eastern Constructors have until April 9 to appeal the violations.
