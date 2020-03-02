MORROW COUNTY — After months of uncertainty, the Morrow County compensation committee recommended no drop in the county treasurer salary, which currently stands at more than $75,000 a year, according to the Heppner-Gazette Times.
In January, the county budget committee — made up of the three county commissioners and community members — held a meeting to discuss cutting the position's pay by up to 75% to lower than $20,000.
At the time, commissioners expressed an interest in discussing the salary change because they believed longtime treasurer Gayle Gutierrez was set to retire. But she filed last September for the 2020 race, months before the pay change was tacked onto the budget committee agenda.
Gutierrez, and her opponent, Amanda Rea, both dropped out of the race as a result of the discussions. Since then, Sabrina L. Bailey Cave of Ione has filed to run, but did not respond to the East Oregonian's request for comment.
The county compensation committee's recommendation is not final and will be passed onto the budget committee later this spring, before the county commissioners ultimately finalize the yearly budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.