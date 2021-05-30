FOSSIL — Oregon State Police reported a Condon man died Saturday, May 29, outside Fossil after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a car.
OSP troopers and other emergency personnel at approximately 4:20 p.m. responded to a crash on Hoover Creek Lane. State police reported the preliminary investigation showed Timothy Bender, 32, was driving a Honda 450R motorcycle north on the road and collided with a southbound Subaru Outback.
Bender suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
State police also reported Thomas Edwards, 71, of Bend, was driving the Subaru. He and passenger Gale Brown, 61, also of Bend, suffered minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.