MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has hired two new executive directors.
Jonetta Herrera started Monday, April 25, and Shana McConville-Radford starts May 2, according to a press release from the tribes.
“I look forward to having both of these CTUIR tribal members join our executive management team and build a solid working relationship with the board of trustees,” CTUIR Executive Director Donald Sampson said in the announcement.
Herrera has an educational background in construction and business administration combined with work experience as a former department director for CTUIR, and McConville-Radford has a law degree and has worked in national and regional legislative affairs and served as the Bureau of Indian Affairs superintendent for the Salish Kootenai area.
According to the press release, the tribes in 2019 hired Seattle-based accounting and consulting firm Moss Adams to conduct a full review of the CTUIR organizational structure. The report identified the need for two deputy executive director positions. The board of trustees directed the Office of the Executive Director to develop the positions to report to the executive director.
“The deputies will share the responsibility of supervising 16 departments,” according to the release. “The updated organizational structure will help CTUIR meet the demands of the tribal government.”
“I am very honored to be chosen for this position,” Herrera said in the press release. “I look forward to making a positive impact for our community working with the CTUIR team.”
Herrera holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management with a minor in business administration from Central Washington University. She has more than 15 years of experience managing large projects often involving multimillion-dollar contracts.
“It is an exciting opportunity and important time to meaningfully rebuild, reconnect and refocus our shared organizational values, relationships, identity and purpose to allow our people and our organization to thrive in a post-pandemic environment,” McConville-Radford said in the statement. “I am committed to creating and promoting an emotionally safe environment where employees and tribal citizens are comfortable asking questions, offering ideas and are confident that their leaders are present engaged, and responsive,” she said in the release.
Radford holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Portland State University with a master’s in international law from the University of New South Wales.
Sampson also thanked Matt Johnson and Teara Farrow-Ferman, who served as interim deputy executive directors for the past year. Sampson said they will assist Herrera and Radford as they transition into their new position.
