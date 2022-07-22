MILTON-FREEWATER — Native fish are coming back to the Walla Walla River.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation on July 13 shared additional information about its fish hatchery on the South Fork of the Walla Walla River.
MILTON-FREEWATER — Native fish are coming back to the Walla Walla River.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation on July 13 shared additional information about its fish hatchery on the South Fork of the Walla Walla River.
The hatchery, 9 miles southwest of Milton-Freewater, was originally completed in 1996 as an adult fish facility. Built with the intention to add on to the original project, that finally came to fruition in July of 2021.
During the past two years, CTUIR has added incubation facilities, early rearing and grow-out buildings, and research and feed storage rooms. It also includes a new visitor center where those coming can see the fish.
“It took a lot of painstaking time to work through (permitting) issues, funding issues, and contractual issues,” CTUIR artificial production supervisor Jon Lovrak said.
Construction began on the hatchery in January 2020, but was quickly halted due to extreme flooding one month later. That flooding that was a blessing in disguise: the original flooding was not prepared for floods of that nature.
“If the flood would have come later, we would've had to start over,” Lovrak said.
After the building was completed more than a year later, it was time for fish to come in. The facility is programmed to produce 500,000 spring chinook salmon, but in its first year only received 165,000 partially reared fish, which were released in April. Lovrack said the hatchery will be closer to capacity in 2022 with 485,00 fish, all of which have been reared from the egg stage.
Approximately 80% of the fish are released in the South Fork and Walla Walla Rivers, with the remaining fish released in the Touchet River. Lovrak said reintegrating chinook back into the ecosystem will be a great help, not only to the tribe but the entire area.
“The ecosystem will thrive better with salmon back in it,” Lovrak said. “We hope in the long term the returns are around 5,000.”
For those interested in touring the hatchery, visiting hours at the new visitor center are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.