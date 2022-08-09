NEW YORK — Members of the Vancouver, Washington-based Confluence Project in July met with the Museum of Modern Art staff to discuss the organization’s national role in monument making.
Confluence founding board Chair Antone Minthorn and Executive Director Colin Fogarty were the two officials who traveled to New York for the occasion. It’s the latest step toward national notoriety for the organization
The idea behind the Confluence began in 1999 with the discussions of the Lewis & Clark Bicentennial. Both Minthorn, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and Jane Jacobsen, a member of the Vancouver National Historic Trust, had a similar idea — designing a series of Columbia River public art to tell a story of Native American resilience.
Minthorn detailed how the CTUIR and other tribes had rallied from tough positions they had been put in.
“Over seven generations, a tremendous amount of impact on natural resources occurred,” Minthorn said,
A team of tribal leaders traveled to New York to meet with renowned artist Maya Lin, the designer of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.. Working with Lin, Jacobsen and Minthorn began the Confluence Project to not only dazzle with art but educate.
Confluence artwork is just the beginning,” Fogarty said. “We want to build a system of education behind the art.”
This style of education on indigenous issues, as well as the participation from one of the premier designers and sculptors, is something that has caught national attention. Confluence’s projects — a Chinook creation story at Cape Disappointment State Park, a land bridge in Vancouver, Washington, and story circles at Sacagawea Historical State Park — were featured in The New York Times
That article caught the attention of MoMA officials, who reached out to Fogarty hoping to not only learn more but talk to Minthorn in person.
Ultimately, Minthorn and Fogarty traveled to New York in July to meet with MoMA but also spent a day touring the city. The pair visited the National Museum of the American Indian, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, as well as other places around the city.
Minthorn, who spoke to around 70 employees on a matter of issues, called the trip “very positive.” Beyond the trip, both Minthorn and Fogarty also recognized how much the trip would have meant to Jacobsen. The Confluence founder passed away unexpectedly at the age of 72 in 2021.
“Every conversation turned to Jane,” Fogarty said. “She was a real force of nature, and it’s inspiring to see her legacy get recognition on a national stage.”
After years apart, Minthorn and Fogarty reunited with another individual Jacobsen was close with, Maya Lin. Lin had not been able to travel out to the Pacific Northwest recently but remained close with Confluence.
Fogarty says the group discussed the proposed Celilo Falls Project, an educational plaza slated to educate those about the former Celilo Falls. The 40-foot waterfall was a pinnacle of tribal activity until its submersion with the creation of The Dalles Dam in 1957. All in all, the executive director called the conversation a “good visit.”
Through discussions with MoMa, talking with Lin, and being in New York City, one theme continued to appear through the Confluence New York trip — education. From its inception 20 years ago to its national attention today, the organization still aims to educate those about Native issues through the use of artwork.
“We need to educate because the children of today will be our next policymakers,” Minthorn said, “Our next seven generations.”
