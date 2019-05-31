Congregation sells historic church and moves out

PENDLETON — From her pew, Louise Thompson gazed up at a lofty stained glass window.
The scene depicted Jesus with a child on his lap and she imagined herself sitting on his lap, too, basking in his glow. Thompson, who grew up in Pendleton’s First United Methodist Church, has done this almost every Sunday of her life.
But this would be the last time.
A couple of years ago, the 113-year-old stone church went on the market for $410,000. A buyer is in the process of finalizing the sale, so the band of believers is looking for a new home.
The stately house of worship at 352 S.E. Second St. has become a money pit that members just can’t afford any longer. Inside the sanctuary’s south wall lurks extensive water damage that requires something in the neighborhood of $100,000 to repair. Other challenges include asbestos, cracking and peeling, crumbling mortar and deferred maintenance throughout the building.
For years, members hung on, but finally voted to sell their house of worship.
“This building is old and we have tried to keep it up, but it’s consuming our resources,” said Wanda Remington, president of the church’s administrative council, at the time. “It was an extremely difficult decision to make, but we realize this church is an albatross. It’s a beautiful albatross, don’t get me wrong, but it’s still an albatross.”
A Portland real estate investment company named Calibrated Valuation LLC has put down escrow money, said head trustee John Taylor. He expects the sale to close in the next week. Time will tell whether the church will be renovated or razed.
The final service on Sunday seemed ordinary on the face of it. All the elements seemed familiar — hymns, scripture, prayers and a sermon. But things felt far from ordinary. Hearts were breaking.
“This is a difficult thing we’re doing today,” Pastor Jim Pierce prayed to God in his soft Arkansas drawl. “We need your help.”
The 35 people in the pews said, “Amen,” then sang ”Gather Us In” as organist Judy Jenner accompanied on the church’s original 1906 pipe organ.
The service brought a series of lasts at the old church. The last time 11-year-old Talan Anderson would light the candles. The last recitation of The Lord’s Prayer. The last benediction. The last time the worshipers would be wrapped in the rich reverberations of the vintage organ.
Pierce took time to define “the church” as not the building, but the believers who gather there. During the last hymn, Thompson and a few others were too overcome to sing. Tears glistened around the sanctuary.
The worshipers stayed after the last amen as Judy Jenner played one last piece, “All Creatures of our God and King.” When she finished, cheers erupted. Jenner took a bow.
Jenner will continue to accompany the services, but on a portable keyboard at the Community Room at Pendleton City Hall, where the group will meet until another spot can be secured. Jenner will miss the old organ.
“The clarity of pipes is awesome,” she said. “I’ve played pipe organs at other churches, but this is probably the clearest tone.”
The church with its distinctive bell tower has dominated the block since the cornerstone was laid in 1906 on land purchased for $4,000. Stones quarried near Baker cost $1,500 and bricks from the Weston Brickyard were $90. The church survived several fires: The first started during a church dinner in 1954 and an arsonist started four separate fires in 1977.
Pierce said the congregation plans to put the money from the sale in the bank and wait a while before making any dramatic moves. Proceeds of a recent moving sale will also be squirreled away.
The congregation also will soon have to say goodbye to Pierce and his wife Lisa, who have been reassigned to a Methodist church in Philomath. Pastor Patty Nance will start on July 1, shepherding both Pendleton and Hermiston congregations.
Pierce said his little flock is in emotional pain at the moment, but trying to focus on God. In the past weeks, he said, “they just sat in the sanctuary and looked at the stained glass and the organ like they are planning a funeral.”
“We have been studying what it means to be a church,” Pierce said. “The church is not the brick and mortar and stained glass. The church is the people.”
John Taylor said he and other members know they made the right decision.
“Trying to maintain the building is sapping our strength,” he said. “Change is really an opportunity. We’re trying to look at it that way. But it’s a bitter pill to swallow.”
Thompson, who was baptized at the church, couldn’t deny her distress.
“There was a part of the service where I was sobbing,” she said. “I can’t imagine not being here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.