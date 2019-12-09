HERMISTON — Drivers could see minor delays on Geer Road after work began last week on installation of a new water main.
The main is being installed along the section of Geer Road between Theater Lane and Harper Road, moving the water system in Hermiston's northeast neighborhoods from dead ends to a loop. The benefits of the project will include greater capacity and water pressure, reduced loss of service during breaks and maintenance, better fire protection and improved water quality.
Umatilla Electric Cooperative will be working on an unrelated project along Geer Road at the same time, which could also cause minor disruptions to traffic this month.
