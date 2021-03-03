HERMISTON — The city of Hermiston is preparing to begin work on a project to replace about 2,000 feet of a 100-year-old water main running under Ridgeway Avenue, Northwest Sixth Street and Northwest Seventh Street between Hermiston Avenue and Standard Avenue.
The city warns that there will be some delays and detours along the route while construction is underway for the next two months. The project is expected to cost $320,000, paid for out of the city’s utility funds.
For more information, visit www.hermistonprojects.com.
