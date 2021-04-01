HERMISTON — Umatilla River Road between Northeast 11th Street and Cooney Lane outside Hermiston is closed for the next three to four weeks for construction.
Tom Fellows, public works director for Umatilla County, said the road is going through a realignment that will include general improvements and repaving, underground utility work, removing a "hump" in the road, and adding a center turn lane for drivers entering the city's Recycled Water Treatment Plant.
"We'll add a turn pocket so they can get out of the traffic flow," he said.
Fellows said the project is being paid for by a federal grant administered by the state known as an All Roads Transportation Safety Grant, which is triggered by the number of traffic crashes in an area of road, including fatal crashes.
During construction, drivers using Umatilla River Road will need to connect to the road farther north or use an alternate road between Hermiston and Umatilla.
Beginning this week, Umatilla River Road between Northeast 11th Street and Cooney Lane will be closed for up to four weeks as the Umatilla County Road Department undertakes a construction project.
This will impact travel in Northwest Hermiston and to Umatilla. Detour signs are in place and motorists are advised to use alternate routes, including Highway 395 when traveling between Hermiston and Umatilla.
