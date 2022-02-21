UMATILLA COUNTY — The race for Umatilla County Board of Commissioners Position 1 continues to grow ahead of the March 8 filing deadline.
On Tuesday, Feb. 15, Bob Barton of Hermiston joined a field that already included four other candidates. Barton is the owner of Barton Laser Leveling, a construction business that specializes in land clearing, excavation, demolition and site preparation. A graduate of Hermiston High School, Barton holds an associate’s degree from the Oregon Institute of Technology.
The Position 1 seat is open after incumbent Commissioner George Murdock decided to retire. Prior to Barton joining the race, four other candidates already filed for the position: Jesse Bonifer of Athena, the owner of Advanced Tarps and Covers and an Athena city councilor; Susan Bower of Pendleton, the owner of Eastern Oregon Business Source; Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater, a co-owner of Marv’s Glass Shop; and Alvin Young of Hermiston, the manager of Elmer’s Irrigation.
The only other county office up for election in 2022 is Position 2 on the board of commissioners, where incumbent Commissioner John Shafer is running against conservative activist HollyJo Beers. If no other candidates join the race for Position 2, Shafer and Beers won’t appear on the ballot until the Nov. 8 general election. For Position 1, all candidates will compete for the top two spots during the May 17 primary. Regardless of the results, the top vote-getters will advance to a November runoff.
