Drivers will experiences disruptions along East Theater Lane during the month of May as the city lays down a new water main as part of its $4.1 million water tower project.
The work will begin May 6 and is expected to continue through May 24. It will be broken up into four phases.
During Phase 1, East Theater Lane will be fully closed between Northeast Second and Northeast Fourth streets, although the intersection at Northeast Fourth will remain open. The closure is expected to be in place during the week of May 6.
During Phase 2 East Theater will be closed between Northeast Fourth and Northeast Alora Drive during the week of May 13, with the intersection at Northeast Fourth closed long enough to complete work across it.
During Phase 3, East Theater will be closed between Northeast Alora and Northeast Eighth Street, with a brief closure of the Alora intersection, for about a week following the completion of the first two phases.
During Phase 4, East Theater will be closed between Northeast Eighth and Northeast 10th streets, with a brief closure of the Eighth Street intersection. The closure is expected to last until May 24.
For a map of the closures and traffic control plan visit hermiston.or.us.
