HERMISTON — Construction work on Hermiston Avenue will disrupt traffic over the next couple of months in Hermiston.
The city will be working on replacing underground utilities and then repaving between Southwest Third Street and Southwest 10th Street between July 22 and end of the month.
The street will be completely open for the Umatilla County Fair Parade on Aug. 3 and throughout the following week for the fair. Afterward, according to the city, Hermiston Avenue will be completely closed between South First Place and Southwest Third Street for "several weeks" to fully rebuild the street and sidewalks.
Businesses in the area of the closure will remain open, with parking on side streets and behind buildings.
For more information contact city hall at 541-567-5521.
