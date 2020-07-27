TOLLGATE — Oregon Highway 204 — the Weston-Elgin/Tollgate Highway — will be closed between milepost 34 and 35 from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 through 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, to facilitate construction of a retaining wall to protect the highway from future flood damage.
The flooding of Phillips Creek this spring caused significant highway damage. The two-day closure is needed due to the narrow road width that will not allow construction and single-lane travel at the work site located 6 miles west of Elgin.
There is no local detour available for highway traffic and travelers will need to use alternate routes around the closure. A single lane closure currently at the work site with up to 20-minute delays will change to the temporary full closure on Aug. 4.
