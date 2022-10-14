UCCC_006.jpg
The Umatilla County commissioner candidates take a seat to answer questions on a number of issues Oct. 6, 2022, during the candidates forum at the Vert Club Room in Pendleton. From left, Susan Bower and Cindy Timmon are racing for Position 1 on the county board, and HollyJo Beers is challenging Commissioner John Shafer for Position 2.

PENDLETON — Candidates for the open Umatilla County Commissioner Position 1 seat have received far more contributions than candidates in the race for Position 2.

Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater and Susan Bower of Pendleton are campaigning for Position 1. Combined, they have received almost $63,000 in campaign contributions, according to ORESTAR, the Oregon Secretary of State’s website for campaign finance activity.

