The Umatilla County commissioner candidates take a seat to answer questions on a number of issues Oct. 6, 2022, during the candidates forum at the Vert Club Room in Pendleton. From left, Susan Bower and Cindy Timmon are racing for Position 1 on the county board, and HollyJo Beers is challenging Commissioner John Shafer for Position 2.
PENDLETON — Candidates for the open Umatilla County Commissioner Position 1 seat have received far more contributions than candidates in the race for Position 2.
Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater and Susan Bower of Pendleton are campaigning for Position 1. Combined, they have received almost $63,000 in campaign contributions, according to ORESTAR, the Oregon Secretary of State’s website for campaign finance activity.
Bower took in $24,092.52 this year and $16,710.97 in 2021, for a two-year total of $40,803.49. Timmons garnered $16,833.03 in 2022 and $5,337.13 last year, for a total of $22,170.16.
Commissioner John Shafer holds Position 1, but challenger HollyJo Beers is working to take it.
Shafer received cash and in-kind contributions of $7,210.66 as of Monday, Oct. 10, and none last year. His campaign’s largest contributions were two cash gifts of $1,000 each this year, including one from retiring Commissioner George Murdock of Pendleton.
Beers has reported no contributions and incurred no campaign expenses.
Shafer’s major campaign contributors in 2018 where the the Danforth-Jolly family of Milton-Freewater, who are backing Timmons this year. Suni Jolly Danforth, 61, serves as Umatilla County Republican Party Central Committee chair. Her mother Ann Jolly, 88, is east county precinct chair.
Danforth's husband, retired firefighter Charles Danforth, 80, gave an in-kind contribution of $4,734.84 to Timmons, but her largest cash donation was $5,000 from the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, AFL-CIO. The Iron Workers District Council of the Pacific Northwest also contributed $500 to her campaign in September.
More than half of Bower’s contributions have been in-kind and cash from herself. Her in-kind contributions to her campaign totaled $23,160.34 in 2021-22, and cash $700. Her largest cash contributor was Helix wheat rancher Tom Winn, with three donations totaling $3,700.
Shafer's campaign expenditures as of Oct. 10 were $5,132.40, Timmons' $17,771.86 and Bower's $24,211.74.
Bower's campaign spent $398.34 with EO Media Group, parent of the East Oregonian. Shafer's campaign expenditures included $1,942.92 to the East Oregonian.
