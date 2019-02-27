A series of relentless snowstorms isn’t stopping the Pendleton Convention Center from preparing for one of its biggest events of the year.
On the eve of the Oregon School Activities Association 2A Basketball State Championship tournament, a bulldozer built a makeshift fence of snow around the parking lot as it plowed the asphalt.
Simultaneously, Convention Center Manager Pat Beard did some snow removal on a smaller scale by spreading salt near the facility’s entrance.
Beard said 10,000 or more fans from across Oregon will descend on Pendleton to watch some of the state’s smallest schools compete for the crown. He reflected on the convention center as the city contemplates upping its ambition for the 65-year-old facility.
The past few years have seen some modest growth for the convention center.
The number of events hosted at the convention center grew from 124 in 2015 to 141 in 2018. At the same time, events that the convention center expected to generate hotel room tax revenue dropped from 64 to 36.
The city collects two hotel taxes — the lodging room tax and the tourism promotion assessment charge.
The taxes are important to the convention center because a large percentage of those taxes goes toward the facility’s maintenance and promotion.
And although the volume of tax-generating events has fluctuated, the amount the city’s bringing in has risen.
The city went from bringing in $592,931 in the 2015-16 fiscal year to budgeting $650,750 in 2018-19, a trend city officials attribute to the success of relatively new events like the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest and Pendleton Bike Week.
The increase in revenue helps pay for upkeep and some aesthetic improvements to the center.
Facility staff recently installed new lobby desks and flat screen televisions that display a running loop of Pendleton attractions and events.
But attracting multi-day events that fill restaurants and hotels is the key to growth, Beard said.
Although Pendleton has an above average number of hotel rooms for a community its size, Beard said bigger events need even more hotel rooms than it can provide.
The city has discussed attracting a developer to build a new hotel at the convention center.
The city council is serious enough about the prospect to make a land swap with the Round-Up contingent on acquiring more than 60,000 square feet of parking lot space for a potential development.
In the meantime, the convention center is marketing itself more than ever before.
The advertising budget has grown by nearly six times in the past four years.
Beard said the convention center advertises in all the major Northwest markets, including a recent ad in the Oregon Business Magazine.
Beard said the convention center needs to continue to push itself because of other event center developments in the region.
“I just want to keep adding cards to my hand,” he said.
As a part of a $85 million renovation, the Wildhorse Resort and Casino is adding a 1,500-seat conference center.
Wildhorse already has the benefit of hotel rooms and other amenities, and Beard said the Umatilla Indian Reservation-based resort is focusing its attention on expanding its non-gaming operations.
While Hermiston has its own new event center, Beard said he doesn’t know much about the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, adding that it would be tough for the Pendleton Convention Center to survive if it was at the edge of town like EOTEC.
The Pendleton Convention Center also has the benefit of a longer history in the region.
Built in 1954 as a Oregon Army National Guard armory, the facility hosted events long before the city acquired it in 1990 and turned it into a full-time event center.
The OSAA 2A tournament has been a cornerstone event for the convention center, and it should be for the foreseeable future.
Beard said the city and OSAA recently agreed to a deal that will keep the tourney in Pendleton for the next four years.
“They’re never leaving here,” he said.
