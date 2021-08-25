PENDLETON — Convicted poacher Joseph Reid St. Pierre of Pendleton is in the Umatilla County Jail following an arrest for drunken driving. And he could face another round of game violations.
Oregon State Police reported a trooper on Tuesday, Aug. 24, a few minutes after 11 p.m. responded to the Interstate 84 westbound off ramp at milepost 202 for a black Dodge R15 pickup with a male laying across the seat. According to state police, found the 21-year-old St. Pierre wearing clothes covered in blood and the scene smelled of wild game.
St. Pierre awoke and subsequently failed a sobriety test, OSP reported, and the trooper arrested him for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
The trooper also took the game — either a deer or elk, OSP did not identify which — as evidence, along with a knife and a rifle. A tow company hauled off the pickup, and a family member took the dogs that were in the bed of the vehicle.
St. Pierre as of the morning of Aug. 25 was in the county jail. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to numerous counts of poaching and violating game laws. Court records show he is serving probation until April 2023, which includes a ban on firearms. The court also sentenced him to a lifetime revocation of a hunting license.
Court records also show he has previous probation violations and he owes $52,045 in fines and late payment penalties stemming from the 2018 convictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.