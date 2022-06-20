PENDLETON — The National Weather Service in Pendleton anticipated some of the warmest temperatures so far this year Monday through Wednesday, June 20-23, in the Columbia Basin.

Temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the region and dry conditions are possible this weekend, according to the NWS, with highs

"We expect a pretty good warming next weekend," meteorologist Brandon Lawhorn said, "with dry conditions. But if some moisture sneaks in, we could get isolated thunderstorms over the mountains."

The NWS forecast a high of 75 degrees June 20 at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport rising to 81 on June 21 and to 86 on June 22. For June 23 and 24, highs of 82 degrees were predicted.

Warming to 87 was forecast for June 25 and a high of 90 for June 26.

