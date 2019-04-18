Despite nearly the entire city council turning over since his hiring in late 2011, Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett has always managed to stay in the council’s good graces.
Corbett’s 2019 evaluation showed no different, revealing another year where the city’s chief executive was given mostly positive reviews by council members.
But when it came time for the council to consider raising Corbett’s annual salary, there was an uncharacteristic ripple of dissent.
On April 2, the city manager and council met behind closed doors for nearly two hours to discuss Corbett’s performance. Since 2017, the evaluation document produced from the meeting has contained only a tally of Corbett’s scores on a rubric, with councilors reserving their comments to the verbal exchanges held in a backroom during executive session.
While every council member and the mayor typically contribute to the evaluation, Councilor Carole Innes, who took office in January, declined to take part in the process this year because she didn’t have enough time to judge his performance, she said in an interview after the meeting.
Corbett was evaluated across 17 categories, where each councilor could rate him as “exceeds expectations,” “meets expectations,” or “development needed.”
Overall, 71% of Corbett’s ratings were classified as “meets expectations” while another 22% were “exceeds expectations.” The rest, eight ratings total, were under the “development needed” score.
In terms of his professional duties, Corbett was rated highly in the “economic development” category. He was also given no negative scores in the “citywide core values” section, which includes qualities like “integrity,” “respect,” and “responsibility.”
Corbett was able to leverage a positive evaluation last year into an 8% raise and a “rolling contract” provision that automatically renews his contract each year without council action.
But the council still needed to decide if they wanted to give Corbett another raise this year, and Human Resources Manager Andrea Denton recommended the council give Corbett a 3% raise to reflect a cost of living adjustment.
At a meeting Tuesday, the council voted 7-1 to give Corbett the raise, with Councilor Scott Fairley voting no.
Fairley said that with the purchasing power of the general fund continuing to decrease without a plan to increase budget efficiency or generate more revenue, he wasn’t supportive of depleting the general fund further by giving the city manager a raise.
In an interview following the meeting, Fairley said he also has some concerns about how the city is implementing the council’s goals — infrastructure, land development, economic development, and housing — and integrating them into the way council members evaluate the city manager.
But he also noted that the responsibility of addressing those concerns lie with the council as much as they did with Corbett and the mayor was convening a working group that would cover some of those issues.
Corbett said in an interview that he was comfortable with Fairley’s position and shared his concerns, but declined to comment on his evaluation.
Although he didn’t have a vote in the matter, Mayor John Turner said he was supportive of Corbett’s raise because most employees were also receiving a cost of living adjustment in 2019.
A former city manager of Burns, Prineville, and Sutherlin, Corbett now earns $137,505 per year.
