Pendleton residents could again consider a gas tax to help repair the town’s miles of deteriorating roads.
Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett presented the proposal Tuesday night to the city council during a work session. He said the council tasked him with getting the city’s street budget up to $1.2 million a year and finding a long-term fix for streets.
“What I’ve done is brought you a proposal that could realistically do that,” he told the council.
The plan has three prongs.
First, Corbett wants the city to immediately use $3 million from the Urban Renewal District for road repairs in 2020.
The district expires in four years, and Corbett said it has $5 million in funds and is receiving fewer requests for the money. He said the plan has been to use any money left over for public projects, and $3 million would be an important injection to help streets in the district.
Second, the city would ask Pendleton residents to pass a 6-cent-a-gallon tax that would generate $660,000 a year for road maintenance.
Third, Corbett said the city would end the $5.30 monthly utility fee property owners pay if voters pass an additional gas tax of 7 cents a gallon.
The utility fees comes to $63.60 a year for Pendleton homeowners. Corbett said the additional 7-cent tax would cost the same, so it would have a neutral effect on the average Pendleton taxpayer while producing an additional $332,000 a year for roads.
The total of 13 cents a gallon would generate $992,000 a year. The average Pendletonian would pay $127 a year, or almost $10.60 a month. But 40 percent of the total revenue, Corbett said, would come out of the pockets of travelers.
Corbett said tackling the town’s streets over 10 years would cost $41 million. That’s based on the most recent “Pavement Condition Report,” he said, but the city can cut the amount almost in half.
Using the $3 million from Urban Renewal drops the need to $38 million. Using a “surgical” approach to road repairs, he said, shaves off 25 percent. Surgical means the city would rebuild only the sections of streets in need of rebuilding while maintaining the other sections.
Another 25 percent comes off due to the increase in water and sewer rates. Many streets in need of repair also need water and sewer upgrades, and the higher fees include the cost of the road work. Corbett said that leaves $21.4 million over 10 years.
The two gas taxes and the $1.2 million the city is putting each year into street repairs would add up to about $2.2 million a year, enough to cover the tab.
The plan is about striking a balance between maintaining infrastructure and affordability, Corbett said.
Fixing city streets in 2005 would have cost $12.7 million over six years, and a local gas tax of 2 cents a gallon failed. The price tag jumped in 2013 to $35.7 million over 10 years, and a 5-cent-a-gallon local tax failed. But the cost is “growing exponentially,” he said, “because the roads are falling into disrepair at a more rapid rate.”
That upward curve makes the situation urgent, Corbett said, but once the roads are up to standard, the cost of maintaining the roads drops. He said that leaves the possibility of sunsetting the tax.
Mayor John Turner told the council members if they don’t want a gas tax, they should come up with an alternative plan. The council tossed around ideas, including borrowing the $41 million from the state and placing a fee on tickets to events. Turner said all of that could be on the table, but the council would need to suss out the implications. Would ticket fees, for example, apply to the Oregon East Symphony’s concerts and local school sporting events?
The council reached no consensus. Turner said the 10-year plan is more like 12 years, given the time it would take to implement and collect revenue if it was successful. Corbett also said no matter what the final proposal looks like, it is incumbent on the council and staff to explain it to the community. Turner said when the city is ready to present the plan, it also must be open to suggestions.
Other business
•Steve Chrisman, airport manager, said the list of clients at the range is growing, and this year those companies employ an equivalent of 55 jobs.
Airport revenues will exceed $1 million this year, a first he said, with $475,000 coming from the drone range.
But the range is out of hangars and shovel-ready land, he said, and the city needs to develop the next phase now on the UAS industrial park at a cost of almost $11.2 million, including for new hangers and utilities. He urged the council to act now to keep the range thriving.
•And the parade fee notion that irked plenty of locals is getting a revamp.
The council will effectively kill the proposal at an upcoming public meeting, then plan at least one work session with Police Chief Stuart Roberts to discuss the issue before bringing anything to a vote.
Councilor Dale Primmer said the purpose of the fee is really not to offset the costs to public safety, but rather leverage parade and event organizers to spend time planning with police well in advance. That leverage, he said, could take the form of a deposit that organizers would get back if they met certain criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.