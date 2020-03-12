UMATILLA COUNTY — Following Gov. Kate Brown's restriction on events with crowds larger than 250 people, several events have been canceled in Umatilla County.
THIS LIST WILL BE UPDATED.
• The Oregon East Symphony is cancelling both of its performances of “Winters Moons” planned for Saturday, March 14, in Pendleton, and Sunday, March 15, in Hermiston.
• All Lent Meals at St. Anthony Hospital has been canceled.
• The Irrigon youth baseball camp scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been canceled.
• The Helix School carnival scheduled for Thursday, March 12, has been canceled.
• The Oregon Department of Education's Every Day Matters community meeting at Pendleton City Hall scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been canceled.
• The Basketball Against Alcohol and Drugs on the Umatilla Indian Reservation scheduled for March 23-24 and March 27-28 has been canceled.
• Tri-Cities Cancer Center presentation at Sun Terrace Hermiston scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled.
• The Annual Walla Walla Home and Outdoor Show scheduled for Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 15, in Walla Walla has been canceled.
• The Wee Bit O Ireland celebration in scheduled from Saturday, March 14, in Heppner has been canceled.
• The SWX All-Star Classic which was scheduled for Sunday, March 15, in Kennewick, Wash., has been canceled.
If you have information to share: email editor@eastoregonian.com
