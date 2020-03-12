UMATILLA COUNTY — Gov. Kate Brown announced more aggressive action to combat the spread of coronavirus Wednesday night, and the subsequent dominos began to fall Thursday with local governments expanding their response and event cancelations announced throughout Eastern Oregon.
“Each day we are learning more about COVID-19 and how to be responsible and responsive, while also balancing our actions with the need to react appropriately and not create undue stress, anxiety, panic or fear,” Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said in a press release. “It is a very difficult equation.”
The press release outlines that the Umatilla County Commissioners are stopping short of issuing a state of emergency “in the wake of two confirmed cases among a population of more than 80,000 residents.”
Murdock said issuing a state of alert instead is a “semantic distinction somewhere between business as usual and an emergency,” but for now the county’s No. 1 priority is to limit the local spread of the disease, while still expecting an increase in confirmed cases.
“If the number of cases broadens and grows, there is no doubt we will revisit consideration of an emergency declaration,” Murdock wrote in an email.
In Morrow County, Commissioner Melissa Lindsay said the board of commissioners has been speaking with health officials and they’re planning to address the outbreak as commissioners in a work session next Wednesday.
As of Thursday, 24 cases have been officially confirmed in the state, but Dr. Dean Sidelinger with the Oregon Health Authority estimated there are likely as many as 250 current cases, and that number could rise to 75,000 by mid-May if action to limit social interactions isn't taken.
Brown officially took that action by signing an executive order Thursday that bans all gatherings of more than 250 people until April 8 and issues new guidelines for workplaces, schools, care facilities and other community events.
Local school districts take action
Following the governor’s announcement, Pendleton School District Superintendent Chris Fritsch sent out a press release outlining the measures the district would take for school activities.
Rather than cancel events outright, Fritsch wrote that most events would be “suspended” between March 12 and April 12, meaning the events would try to be rescheduled after April 12, if possible.
All field trips, assemblies that bring outside people, and staff professional development opportunities taking place outside school buildings are now suspended.
Additionally, all after school operations — family nights, parent nights, and indoor activities sponsored by outside groups — are also postponed.
While indoor student activities and performances fall under suspension, Sunridge Middle School and Pendleton High School are pressing ahead with outdoor athletics and having students and staff practice social distancing.
Fritsch said in an interview Thursday that the decision to maintain outdoor sports came from discussions with health experts, although district officials plan to follow-up with the Oregon School Activities Association for more clarification.
While the district’s parent-teacher conferences were earlier this month, Fritsch said parents and teachers are going to have to adjust in how they communicate with each other.
“Parent meetings are nice, but email works too,” he said.
Fritsch warned that circumstances could change again based on state or county direction. He added that he always has contingency plans if the state imposed heavier restrictions, but nothing concrete yet.
Hermiston School District reiterated Thursday that for now, it does not plan to cancel classes.
The district cited the same reasons as the Oregon Health Authority — schools are a safe place for children and ensure they get at least two meals per day, the virus has shown to be mild in children and in canceling schools for an extended period of time the district "recognizes that students will still congregate amongst themselves outside of school."
"More concerning," the news release states, "many children may be sent to elderly family members for daycare which presents a significant health risk."
Following guidelines from the state, all activities other than classes, including field trips, assemblies, parent meetings, sporting events, concerts and more, will be canceled through at least April 10.
The district also emphasized that it continues to sanitize the school nightly and work to help students and staff practice good sanitation.
Other districts put events on hold
Milton-Freewater Unified School District Superintendent Aaron Duff told the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Thursday morning that his district was taking a proactive approach.
“We will be canceling large, nonessential and group activities,” he said, listing field trips, sporting events, large assemblies, concerts and parent-teacher conferences.
Those steps have been recommended by federal and state health authorities, as a measure to keep schools open but limit nonessential, school-associated gatherings and group activities, the superintendent said.
Duff said his office will continue working with county and other health leaders to make necessary changes to the plan. So far, attendance for staff and students continues to be high, he added, noting the district has a handful of students who are staying home during the pandemic because of other health issues. Parents are encouraged to contact school offices with questions and concerns.
In addition to stopping student field trips, the Athena-Weston School District will be canceling most face-to-face parent-teacher conferences, Superintendent Laure Quaresma told the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Thursday morning. Instead, phone conferences will be set up, which will greatly limit the flow of traffic in and out of schools, she said.
The district will also be curtailing the public’s use of school facilities for now, she said, noting that while those buildings are owned by taxpayers, the district has to bear the cost of sanitization — including staff time — between events.
Quaresma said she will be seeking guidance from OSAA regarding basketball games and other sports events. Although Brown’s order says school competitions should be halted for now, Athena and Weston are not Portland, Quaresma said.
“We don’t have the masses of people," she said.
Virus impacts community college events
Blue Mountain Community College Vice-President of College Relations and Advancement Casey White-Zollman said Thursday that the college hadn’t yet cancelled any gatherings. A powwow set for that night in the gym would proceed as would the annual Eastern Oregon EMS Conference scheduled for the weekend. Attendance for either event isn't expected to top 250 people, the maximum-sized gathering allowed in a recent state edict intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.
By the end of Thursday, however, both events had been canceled at the request of organizers.
Classes are continuing normally, with students set to take finals next week and then go on spring break. Custodial staff is taking extra care to sanitize frequently touched items, such as door handles.
Long list of local events canceled
Once news of the ban on gatherings was out, Eastern Oregon events began to fall in line.
J.D. Kindle, the executive director of the Oregon East Symphony, said the symphony decided Wednesday night to cancel concerts in Pendleton and Hermiston that were schedule for the weekend.
“We had started to hear concerns from the public at the end of last week,” Kindle said.
Kindle said he was texting with other board members as soon as the ban was announced and the decision to cancel was quickly made and posted on the symphony’s Facebook page.
Kindle said they are looking to reschedule and will be offering exchanges for anyone who previously purchased a ticket, and added that the symphony would be honoring all of its contracts with the impacted musicians.
“They’ve already put in a lot of work and set aside the time to be here,” Kindle said. “It’s important to us to fulfill their contracts and help keep those musicians financially solvent.”
At the Pendleton Convention Center, the Pendleton Gun Show will go on, but the city will review the rest of the facility’s events in the coming days.
City Manager Robb Corbett wrote in an email that the three-day gun show, which runs from Friday through Sunday, would proceed as planned because the city did not expect the event to attract 250 people at the same time and the venue was spacious enough to allow people to maintain 3 feet of separation between each other.
Pendleton Convention Center Manager Pat Beard said he was home sick with a cold and directed questions to Corbett, who said in an interview Thursday that once Beard returned to work, the pair would review the convention center schedule and discuss whether they would need to take action.
There are several events scheduled within the governor’s four-week prohibition, including a three-day Jehovah’s Witnesses gathering.
Wildhorse taking additional safety measures
According to an email from Public Relations Manager Mary Liberty-Traughber, Wildhorse Resort & Casino is taking measures to follow the new guidelines issued by the state.
“Wildhorse recognizes the importance of restrictions on social distancing protocol for gatherings,” she wrote. “We are making changes to upcoming events to reduce group sizes and allow more space between individuals during this critical time.”
These changes included rescheduling a Starship concert featuring Mickey Thomas that was planned for March 21 to a later date and evaluating other upcoming events to see if they can be rearranged or postponed.
The resort and casino first faced the urgency of the coronavirus after an employee became first Eastern Oregon resident to test positive for it on March 2, and Liberty-Traughber said they’ve implemented a program called “Priority One” since then.
“This program involves methods and timelines for completing a sanitation checklist every four hours,” she said.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation established a COVID-19 Incident Command team to “assertively protect” tribal members from coronavirus and ensure the tribes’ government and commerce operations continue. The Board of Trustees expanded the team’s responsibilities and authority and gave it $1 million in funding.
“We are bringing together the interdisciplinary resources of the Tribal government, Health Services and Economic Enterprises to determine next steps in dealing with this pandemic,” Incident Commander Chuck Sams said in a statement. “We know a comprehensive approach is key to ensure the health of our people and our economy in the coming months.”
Hermiston activities being adjusted
Thursday evening, the City of Hermiston announced several precautions it was taking, including the closure of the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center until April 8.
The usual in-house lunch Monday through Friday will still be available for pick-up, however, if people call 541-567-3582 before 11 a.m. Meals on Wheels will also continue to be delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays to people calling before 10 a.m.
The city has also canceled all classes and youth activities at the Hermiston Public Library, as well as parks and recreation activities held in schools, until further notice. People who are exhibiting cold and flu symptoms may be asked to leave public facilities. Anyone scheduled to appear in municipal court as a defendant or juror can ask to reschedule or appear remotely if they are have flu-like symptoms or are in a high-risk category.
According to the city, the HART bus system is still running, but Kayak Public Transit is sanitizing everything regularly, as is the Hermiston Taxi Company, using "medical-grade" cleaning supplies.
The city will still collect utility payments, but will suspend shutting off services for now.
At the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston, manager Al Davis said that the Blue Mountain Friends of the NRA banquet scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to June 6, while the home show scheduled for March 19-21 has been canceled.
One private event coming up will likely be "right up against the barrier" of 250 people, Davis said, but he hasn't had a chance to discuss plans with the customer. Many other smaller meetings at EOTEC will continue, and Davis said some of the larger events scheduled for after April are outdoors and could continue.
He said 2-1/2 weeks ago staff had already put out additional hand sanitizing stations and signs in the building to encourage safety.
"We were ready," he said. "We knew something was going to happen. We had hoped it wouldn't get to this, but it did, and we will play the cards we were dealt and follow the same rules as everyone else."
In addition to limiting the people infected with the disease, health officials stressed that the state’s new preventative measures are also essential to reduce the potential for local hospitals and healthcare systems to become overwhelmed by patients in need.
Local medical facilities stand ready
The Umatilla County Health Department confirmed both COVID-19 patients in the county do not require hospitalization and are quarantining at home for now, but St. Anthony’s Hospital in Pendleton is feeling ready if the outbreak grows in the days or weeks to come.
Emily Smith, the hospital’s director of communications, said all visitors and patients are being screened in the lobby of the hospital, where they’re asked whether they have a sore throat, a cough, nasal congestion, body aches, a fever and if they’ve traveled outside of the country recently.
Those with a cough are mandated to wear masks, Smith said, and hospital staff have emphasized educating the public about the disease using CDC and Oregon Health Authority guidelines.
The state has said its hoping commercial labs and local hospitals may soon be able to conduct tests for the virus, which would help the state lab that is currently able to process 80 samples per day.
Smith said the Oregon Hospital Association reached out to St. Anthony’s recently letting them know more labs may be coming online but they haven’t been given official word on whether there’d be one in Pendleton.
But according to an email from Jodi Gavel, infection preventionist with Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston, they’ve been told that additional testing will be made available and expect it to begin in the “next few days.”
— East Oregonian reporters Antonio Sierra, Jade McDowell and Kathy Aney contributed to this report.
