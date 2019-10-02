In the Sept. 28 article "Reopening habitat," the story mischaracterized the management for the removal of the Reith Dam. The dam removal was a Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation project, and the CTUIR provided the majority of the funding for the Dillon Dam project. The article also stated the removal of a bridge on Wildhorse Creek benefits salmon. It is primarily to benefit steelhead, which are considered trout.
