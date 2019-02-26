The Stanfield School Board hired Wayne Kostur, the father of superintendent Beth Burton. Incorrect information was published Feb. 21 in the article "Stanfield Superintendent receives mostly positive evaluation"
A snow-covered baseball field was incorrectly identified in a caption on Page A8 of the Feb. 26 edition. The field is Bob White Park in Pendleton.
