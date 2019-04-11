The April 5 article "Water, sewer rate increases to pay for capital projects" gave the wrong date for a groundbreaking for the city's new water tower. It will be April 17 at noon at the corner of Punkin Center Road and Northeast 10th Street.
The April 11 article "Cities worry about bill's impact on development" gave the wrong bill number. It is House Bill 2408.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.