Most addiction to tobacco starts in adolescence, where 90 percent of adults who smoke started before they were 18 and almost 100 percent started before turning 26. The East Oregonian provided inaccurate figures for when people start smoking in Thursday’s story, “Tobacco licensing plan finds support foothold.”
