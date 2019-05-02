The May 1 article "Pacific Power rolls out new meters" misstated a Pacific Power official's name, the name of Pacific Power's installation contractor's name, and the type of information smart meters transmit. The official's name is Cory Estlund, the contractor's name is Aclara, and smart meters transmit ID numbers.
