A customer shops for produce Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Columbia Harvest Foods in Umatilla. According to the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, fresh vegetables have increased in price 18% in the past year.
Onions and yams are on display Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Columbia Harvest Foods in Umatilla. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nationwide grocery prices increased 12.4% in the past year.
UMATILLA — Fixings for Thanksgiving dinner are going to cost more this year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Grocery prices have gone up 12.4% in the past year.
Items in the Bureau's Thanksgiving basket rose from October 2021 to October 2022. Eggs increased 43%, butter 27%, flour 25%, potatoes 23%, canned produce and pies 19%, fresh vegetables 18%, turkey 17%, sauces and gravy 15% and wine 3%.
Nationwide, turkey prices already increased 13% in 2021 from 2019.
People were shopping on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, at Columbia Harvest Foods, Umatilla. The grocery store is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
"Prices are up about 30 cents per pound," manager Dave Mead said. "Our Holiday Meal Deal is up around $4. All its products are up, but most of the increase is centered on turkey."
Turkey cost $1.79 per pound on Nov. 15. To ensure an adequate supply of turkeys, Harvest Foods' meat manager had to commit to ordering months in advance.
"We submitted our request in July," Mead said. "We submit about the same time every year, but it has been trending earlier."
The $29.99 meal deal consists of a frozen 10-14 pound turkey, 8 ounces of frozen whipped topping, a 5-pound bag of russet potatoes, 6 ounces of turkey stuffing mix, 14.5 ounces of chicken broth, 1 pound of margarine, 6 ounces of large black olives and 14 ounces of cranberry sauce.
"The 5-pound bag of potatoes is in the produce section, but other components of the Holiday Meal Deal are conveniently arranged here around the turkeys in the meat aisle," Mead said.
The Holiday Meal Deal is up about 13.3% this year, primarily due to a dramatic hike in turkey cost. The price is effective through December, or while supplies last.
Produce is up at least 10% from last year, Mead said. Depending on cut, Cook's Ham, a Smithfield Brand, has gained 9% to 15% in price.
At Pendleton's Saddle Restaurant and Lounge, however, the price of Thanksgiving dinner in its bar remains the same this year as last.
"It's free," manager Randy Cook said. "Baked turkey, potatoes, veggies and a dinner roll."
Nor have drinks in the bar risen.
"Ninety percent of bars have raised their prices," bartender Robin Baker said, "but we haven't. We got rid of happy hour instead."
A recent Wells Fargo study found the cost of food away from home had increased at a slower rate, at 5.79%, than food at home from a standard grocery trip, at 9.81%. Its authors concluded this year it might make sense to eat the holiday meal out rather than to cook at home.
Safeway in Pendleton offers several prepared Thanksgiving meal options, starting at $39.99 for a turkey dinner for two. This is up from $34.99 last year, for a 14.3% hike. Whole turkey, spiral sliced ham, prime rib or a turkey breast dinners come with various fixings and in portions serving up to 10.
The dinner for two contains 24 ounces of bone-in turkey breast, 14 ounces of mashed potatoes, 12 ounces of stuffing, 12 ounces of gravy and four rolls.
The meals must be ordered ahead of time. They arrive frozen, so require two days for all the food to thaw. The fully cooked dinner needs two to three hours to reheat.
With gas up more than 25%, it also could cost more to cook the meal at home.
