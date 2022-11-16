UMATILLA — Fixings for Thanksgiving dinner are going to cost more this year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Grocery prices have gone up 12.4% in the past year.

Items in the Bureau's Thanksgiving basket rose from October 2021 to October 2022. Eggs increased 43%, butter 27%, flour 25%, potatoes 23%, canned produce and pies 19%, fresh vegetables 18%, turkey 17%, sauces and gravy 15% and wine 3%.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.