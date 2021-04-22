PENDLETON — The Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department has proposed reducing the scope of the Til Taylor Park renovation project because of cost overruns, but the Pendleton Development Commission is considering going over budget to help the department complete its original vision.
At a Tuesday, April 20, commission meeting, Pendleton Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes explained some of the latest setbacks.
Hughes told the commission the department had originally intended to use rubber tiles as the flooring for the two new playgrounds it was installing. But after learning about the difficulty of self-installing the tiles and a glue shortage forcing the tile supplier to cancel its order with the city, Hughes was now recommending the commission purchase “pour-in-place” rubber flooring instead of the tiles.
The city put the project back out to bid, and the lowest bid is more than $70,000 higher than the cost of rubber tiles.
Hughes said this latest expenditure would allow the city to finish most of the renovations, including the new playgrounds and the splash pad, but he was preparing to hold off on building a dog park and downgrading the fencing used throughout the park to keep the project in line with its $575,000 budget.
The project has already suffered from some financial complications, with some of the costs associated with the playgrounds and tree removal coming in higher than expected. Hughes said his staff would begin looking into grants and other alternative sources of revenue to fund the park, but City Manager Robb Corbett suggested the commission just cover the $22,000 cost out of its urban renewal budget.
Mayor John Turner said he wanted to see a proposal before giving it the green light, while Councilor Carole Innes also wanted to see an estimate for retaining the quality of the fencing.
Ultimately, the commission unanimously approved the new flooring bid.
